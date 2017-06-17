Reminder: Open house on managing city’s tree cover set for June 22

The City of Edmonds will hold a public open house to discuss managing the city’s trees on Thursday, June 22 in the 3rd floor Brackett Room of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The public can drop by anytime between 6:30-8 p.m. A presentation will be given at 7 p.m.

“We want to share information and hear from people about how the city’s urban forest — the trees and tree canopy — should be managed over the long term,” said Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling. “For example, do we need more trees in some places? What kind? Should all trees be saved, no matter what?”

The city is beginning development of an urban forestry management plan, following a discussion two years ago regarding a draft tree code that would have affected the planning and cutting of trees on private property.

The city council decided not to adopt the draft tree code, but instead expressed a desire to find the right balance for managing trees — especially when it came to trees in the right of way and on public property.

Last year, the council selected Davey Resource group to help develop an urban forest management plan for Edmonds, and the firm has been gathering information for the city’s Tree Board and city staff.

The June 22 open house is designed to show what’s been learned so far about the city’s tree canopy and managing trees in an urban environment.