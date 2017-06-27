Reminder: Wait until after 6 p.m. July 3 to put out Fourth of July parade chairs

With the popular Edmonds Fourth of July Parade just days away, the City of Edmonds and Edmonds Chamber of Commerce are reminding the community about the following items to ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July for all:

· The placement of lawn chairs and other items along the parade route will be allowed after 6pm Monday evening, July 3, 2017.

· Please refrain from chaining or otherwise attaching chairs to each other and to stationary items such as trees, sign posts, etc. This policy is to allow parade-goers to stake out their viewing places somewhat in advance, as has been the tradition, but to also avoid the safety and access concerns of lengthy sidewalk obstructions well in advance of the Fourth.

· After 6 a.m. on July 4, streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic by the Edmonds Police Department, so personal vehicle access to the route will not be possible until after the parade clears.

· Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 will be removed by the Public Works Department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. Phone: 425-771-0235.

“Edmonds has one of the best small-town Fourth of July celebrations around, and we all look forward to the annual festivities that make this day so special,” says Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling. “Following these important rules allows everyone to enjoy a safe and happy holiday.”