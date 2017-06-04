Report: Travel spending in Snohomish County has a $1 billion-plus economic impact

A recent report found that travel spending in Snohomish County reached $1.04 billion in 2016.

Snohomish County ranked fourth out of 39 counties in Washington state in 2016 visitor spending after King, Pierce and Spokane counties, according to the Dean Runyan Associates’ report prepared for the Washington State Destination Marketing Association.

The Snohomish County Tourism Bureau reports that tourism is Snohomish County’s second largest industry. Direct tourism-related jobs employ 10,850 people in the county, contributing $297.2 million in payroll, $21.7 million in local taxes and $54.3 million in state taxes.

“Tourism and outdoor recreation in Snohomish County is a significant contributor to our local economy,” said Amy Spain, executive director of the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau. “The things that make Snohomish County a great place for visitors also makes it a great place to live. The development of tourism assets from attractions and hotels, to biking trails and parks, and our natural assets of coastline and mountain peaks make Snohomish County a wonderful place for visitors to explore.”

As reported by Smith Travel Research, Snohomish County ranked third in occupancy behind King and Clark County with an annualized occupancy of 68.9 percent in 2016. “Although occupancy was down slightly over the previous year, the lodging community was able to hold their rate integrity even with the increase of hotel room supply with the completion of new hotel projects,” Spain said.

However, Spain added, tourism is about much more than hotel stays. “Tourism is a key economic development strategy and positively impacts a cross section of businesses and reaches all communities in Snohomish County. Travel spurs growth, builds a strong tax base and creates jobs that cannot be outsourced. Travel promotion is a wise strategic investment,” she said.

“Those of us who live and work in Snohomish County know that it is one of the most beautiful places on the planet,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “Now that tourism’s impact has surpassed $1 billion per year, we must ensure this cornerstone of our local economy continues to thrive. With increasing numbers of tourists and growing economic impact, we will continue to innovate, attracting even more tourist visits.”