Review: The Phoenix Theatre’s “Crossing Delancey”

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

Crossing Delancey

By Susan Sandler

Directed by David Bailey

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave

Plays through Sunday June 25

Looking for comedy, mixed with romance and “hotness”? You need look no further than The Phoenix Theatre’s (TPT) current run, Crossing Delancey.

Starring Erica Bergman as Isabelle, Boyd Morrison as her suitor, Sam; Phillip Keiman as the roguish author, Tyler; unflappable Cindy Giese French playing the unflappable Bubbie; and the truly unforgettable Dawn Cornell as the crazy-off-the-charts matchmaker, Hannah.

The “Tony”

We took in the opening night performance and could not take our attention away from Dawn Cornell whose performance was flawless in every regard. What chutzpah that woman has!

Ms. Cornell took her character to the limits of cultural stereotyping – making “Hannah” the punch line even when she was merely sitting on a park bench. The My Edmonds News “Tony” goes to Dawn Cornell.

Ms. Cornell first earned a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Washington before going on to be accepted at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New. Theatre enthusiasts have seen her work in Driftwood Players productions (Fahrenheit 451, most recently), Seattle Musical Theatre, and Fringe Festival; just to name a few of the theatres in which she has appeared. Her exquisite appearance and training credentials say it all. She’s an impressive force on stage.

– – –

Not to be missed – and without a doubt the benchmark moment in the production – is the fantasy seduction scene between Isabelle and Tyler. With the lighting cast in fuchsia, music swells from an unknown source and Isabelle’s crush on Tyler is realized. Imagine swooning damsel meets Fabio in a Manhattan bookstore. Kudos go to director David Bailey for this wildly creative and cleverly achieved scene.

Characterized by www.stageagent.com as a “warm and tender comedy” Crossing Delancey departs slightly from the rip-roar that is the usual TPT fare. We don’t usually think of the Firdale Village theatre in terms of warm and tender; but the comedy moments in Susan Sandler’s play are rich and well-played.

The Phoenix Theatre is never short on delightful surprises, Artfully Edmonds and friends were intrigued – and pleased – to see young Levi Gettleman in the role of house manager, taking over for Phillip Keiman who made such a flirtatious entry onto The Phoenix boards. Oh My!

‘Very nice casting choice, British accent and all, in selecting Keiman for the part of “Tyler.

Thumbs up from Artfully Edmonds!

Tickets to see Crossing Delancey are available through The Phoenix online box office, or by calling 206.533.2000.