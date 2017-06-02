Rummage sale to benefit Clothes for Kids this weekend

Clothes for Kids is holding its second rummage sale of the year this weekend.

There will be clothing, children’s play clothes, winter items, housewares, linens, tools and furniture items, among other things, for sale during the event. The sale benefits local low-income children while creating space for back-to-school shopping items for Clothes for Kids.

The event on June 3 and 4 runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Clothes for Kids is located at 16725 52nd Ave. W., Ste. B in Lynnwood.

Clothes for Kids provides clothing to low-income children throughout southern Snohomish County, including in the Edmonds School District. Click here to learn more about the organization.