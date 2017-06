1 of 3

An unusual cloud formation drew the attention of photographers at sunset Tuesday night.

Photographer David Carlos found this poem to accompany the scene:

Clouds are not the cheeks of angels, you know

They’re only clouds.

Friendly sometimes, but you can never be sure.

If I had longer arms I’d push the clouds away

or I’d make them hang above the water

somewhere else…”

–Pushing the Clouds Away, Rod McKuen