The City of Edmonds reports that informational panels have now been installed on the new downtown restrooms, the finishing touch for the long-awaited structure that was officially opened to the public in February.

According to Edmonds Development Director Patrick Doherty, the faux storefront windows on the restroom building’s 5th Avenue façade now contain information about the history of maritime transportation, arts and culture, and indigenous peoples in Edmonds.