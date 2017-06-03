Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Festival fun

Reptile expert Don Riggs shows off Chiquita, an albino python.
Riggs called kids from the audience on stage to hold up Chiquita.
Tank the tortoise gave several rides. According to Riggs, Tank is capable of lifting and carrying 300 pounds.
Snap the snapping turtle shows off his formidable jaws. According to reptile expert Don Riggs, the snapping turtle has the second strongest bite in the animal kingdom. The first: the African Hyena.
Later is a one-year-old North American Black Alligator, who can grow to 12 feet long and weigh a ton or more.
Tigger the gecko was a big hit with the audience.
All aboard for wooden boats.

From reptiles to wooden boats, the Edmonds Waterfront Festival had special treats in store for all ages Saturday.

Saturday’s family entertainment featured Reptile Isle, where educator and reptile expert Don Riggs gave an entertaining, educational and engaging show along with a collection of his cold-blooded friends.

Upcoming attractions at the Family Stage Sunday include magicians and the Seafair Pirates.

Available for viewing both Saturday and Sunday is the in-the-water display of classic wooden boats from the Corinthian Yacht Club Classic Yacht Association.

You can learn more here.

The festival runs Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m at the Port of Edmonds Marina, 358 Admiral Way. Admission is $4. Children 12 and under are free.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

 

