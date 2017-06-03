Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Festival fun

1 of 9

From reptiles to wooden boats, the Edmonds Waterfront Festival had special treats in store for all ages Saturday.

Saturday’s family entertainment featured Reptile Isle, where educator and reptile expert Don Riggs gave an entertaining, educational and engaging show along with a collection of his cold-blooded friends.

Upcoming attractions at the Family Stage Sunday include magicians and the Seafair Pirates.

Available for viewing both Saturday and Sunday is the in-the-water display of classic wooden boats from the Corinthian Yacht Club Classic Yacht Association.

You can learn more here.

The festival runs Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m at the Port of Edmonds Marina, 358 Admiral Way. Admission is $4. Children 12 and under are free.

— Photos by Larry Vogel