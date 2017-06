1 of 11

The Edmonds Waterfront Festival got under way Friday afternoon, with a line of eager customers ready when the gates opened at 3 p.m.

As in past years, the festival features an array of sales and information booths, a plethora of food choices, and a beer garden with live music (for the complete lineup, schedule of events, directions and parking information, check the Waterfront Festival website.

The festival runs through Sunday evening.