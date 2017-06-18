School Board candidate Deborah Kilgore campaign kickoff June 20

School Board candidate Deborah Kilgore will hold a campaign kick-off social gathering and fundraising event on Tuesday, June 20.

The event will be held at The Rock Wood Fired Kitchen, 4010 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Parents, teachers and public officials are invited to learn more about Kilgore and her campaign for Edmonds School District Director, District 4. The candidate must live within the area of District 4, but everyone who lives within the Edmonds School District can vote for the position.

Kilgore is one of three candidates for the position. The others are Cindy Sackett and Cathy Baylor. The position is currently held by Susan Phillips, who is not seeking re-election.