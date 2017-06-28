Schools superintendent says she shares community’s outrage over Madrona graffiti

As a follow-up to the graffiti left at Edmonds’ Madrona K-8 school last weekend, Edmond School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy and Assistant Superintendent Justin Irish sent a letter to Madrona families Wednesday stating they share the outrage felt regarding the event and are also “deeply saddened” by the incident.

The letter also offered gratitude for “the amazing displays of compassion and support of all students” that the Madrona community has shown following the incident.

According to Edmonds police, spray paint was used to damage several parts of the school roof area and in doing so the suspect or suspects left messages of “hate, political disdain, sexual references and other vulgarity,” Edmonds police spokesman Josh McClure said. In addition, there were multiple other instances of numbers, letters or unidentifiable images that contributed to the damage, he said.

There was no mention in the superintendent’s letter of a particular concern expressed by some parents: that community members had gathered at the school Monday night to write supportive messages such as “We love all of you” and “You are not alone” in sidewalk chalk outside the school. But when they arrived the next morning, the messages had been hosed away.

Denise Hotchkiss of Edmonds expressed those concerns during the Tuesday, June 27 Edmonds School Board meeting: “It hurts my heart knowing students are exposed to these expressions of hate in this place that is supposed to be a safe place for them, where they should be free of hate and discrimination.”

Hotchkiss said she was disappointed that children did not get to see the messages of hope left behind by community members via the sidewalk chalk.

District officials said they are aware that removal of the sidewalk chalk was concerning to parents, and it will be among the issues discussed when administrators meet with parents later in the summer.

Here’s the entire letter from the superintendent: