Scriber Lake High School graduates the Class of 2017

Forty-four purple-gowned members of Scriber Lake High School’s class of 2017 gathered in the school gymnasium Thursday evening in front of more than 300 family, friends and faculty to receive their diplomas and begin the post-high school phase of their lives.

“You’ve come a long way in your years with us,” said principal Andrea Hillman, who recalled something special about every graduate while mentioning each student by name in her welcoming remarks. “I salute you all for your accomplishments, smiles, growing confidence and obstacles you’ve overcome,” she added. “As you go forth never forget to be the change and make the difference — because you already have.”

Hillman was followed by student speakers Kayla McArthur, Arielle Effenberger and Nikolas Cook, who related pivotal personal growth experiences they had during their years at Scriber. Faculty speaker Leighanne Law challenged the graduates to take charge of their futures and not be burdened by past events. “If you don’t like your story, re-write it!”

Next to the podium was Edmonds Schools Superintendent Kris McDuffy to present the Superintendent’s “Leader with a Heart” award. Citing her combination of compassion and natural leadership, McDuffy presented the award to senior Arielle Effenberger.

More awards and scholarships followed, presented by the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs of both Edmonds and Lynnwood, the Edmonds Community College Foundation and others, including a $12,000 scholarship from a donor who chose to remain anonymous.

“In all, more than $100,000 in scholarships and tuition waivers were awarded tonight to our graduating seniors,” said faculty member Marjie Bowker. “I’d call that a great night for the Scriber Lake High School class of 2017!”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel