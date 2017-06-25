Sno-Isle Libraries to offer ‘Build a Better World’ summer reading program for kids, teens

Sno-Isle Libraries, including the libraries in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier, are encouraging young people to “Build a Better World” with this year’s summer reading program, Explore Summer.

The four south Snohomish County libraries will be offering dozens of activities for children and teens throughout the summer. In addition, Explore Summer will include a reading challenge that allows participants the opportunity to earn a free book and new items for their favorite library.

Kick-off events for the Explore Summer program are set for all four south Snohomish County libraries over the next few days.

“Sno-Isle Libraries is the perfect place to help you imagination take off,” said Leslie Moore, Children’s and Outreach Services Manager for Sno-Isle Libraries. “Join us at any of the community libraries or online for books, movies, music, activities and a whole lot of fun.”

For more information about Sno-Isle’s Explore Summer “Build a Better World” summer reading program, click www.sno-isle.org/news/?nid=968.