Snohomish County Camp Fire to hold Camp Killoqua open house June 24

Kids in the Edmonds School District know Camp Fire’s Camp Killoqua. It’s where students go for their 6th grade outdoor education. You’re invited to bring the family for a mini road trip to Stanwood on Saturday, June 24 between 2-4 p.m. to visit and take a tour of Camp Killoqua.

The lakefront camp on 185 acres is open year round for day camp, resident camp, events and club camping. The address is 15207 E. Lake Goodwin Rd. in Stanwood. See Carole in the Main Lodge for a ‘Nature Nut’ badge for the kids and information about neighborhood Camp Fire Clubs.

Visit www.campfiresnoco.org to learn more.