Snohomish County Fire District 1, firefighters agree on contract

The Snohomish County Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a new contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1828 representing the district’s more than 200 professional firefighters. The action was taken at the fire district’s June 6 board meeting.

“This agreement demonstrates in a positive way that we’re willing work hard to find mutually beneficial solutions,” said Board Chairman Jim McGaughey. “It also demonstrates the board’s commitment to work in more collaborative way with the union on future agreements.”

In a Fire District 1 announcement, McGaughey said the agreement is better aligned with the timetable for a proposal to form a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), which will appear on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot for voters in Fire District 1 and the City of Lynnwood. If approved, Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department would be consolidated and all firefighters would become employees of the newly formed RFA, which could then negotiate a new labor agreement.

The City of Edmonds contracts with Fire District 1 for fire and emergency medical services. If the Regional Fire Authority is formed, the city contracts transfer to the RFA and the RFA becomes the provider of the services defined in the city contracts, Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said in an email. “Same firefighters (employed by the RFA), same service levels and standards as defined by contract, just provided by the RFA,” she added.

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves about 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.