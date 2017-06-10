Snohomish County Medical Examiner identifies remains found near Picnic Point Road

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a man discovered in a creek near the 7200 block of Picnic Point Road June 3 as Nicholas Bowen, 38, of Edmonds.

The cause and manner of Bowen’s death is pending, the medical examiner’s office said. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said that detectives are still investigating the case.

Two men who had been exploring the area found Bowen’s remains in a nearby stream. Authorities believe the body had been in that location, in unincorporated Snohomish County, for some time, Ireton said.