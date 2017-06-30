Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to keep pets safe on July 4

The Fourth of July can be a stressful day for pets and their owners, especially when night falls and fireworks are detonated.

Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds, but some fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas. Additionally, Mountlake Terrace will have a professional fireworks display on July 3, and Edmonds will have one on July 4.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offers these tips for pet owners concerned about fireworks noise: