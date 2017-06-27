Sound Transit open house June 28 to unveil light rail station designs for Mountlake Terrace

Sound Transit will hold an open house on Wednesday, June 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Nile Shrine Country Club in Mountlake Terrace, where participants can view designs at the 60 percent completion level for the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail station at 236th Street Southwest.

At the event, participants will have the opportunity to provide comments on station designs and the latest project plans.

Individuals unable to attend the open house in person can view meeting materials online and provide comments at lynnwoodlink.participate.online.

The 8.5-mile light rail extension from Northgate to the Lynnwood Transit Center is in the final design phase, with construction scheduled to begin in 2018. Trains will serve four stations along the route at Northeast 145th Street, Northeast 185th Street, the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center at 236th Street Southwest, and the Lynnwood Transit Center at 48th Avenue West

More information on the Lynnwood Link Extension is available at soundtransit.org/LLE.

The Nile Country Club is located at 6601 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.