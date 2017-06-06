South County Politics: Full primary ballot in Lynnwood and fire district, not Edmonds

Lynnwood voters and voters in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County Fire District 1 will decide in the Aug. 1 primary election whether to form a regional fire authority.

In addition, voters in Fire District 1 will decide among five candidates for a position on the district board of commissioners, and voters in the city of Lynnwood will decide among three candidates to replace retiring City Council member Christopher Boyer.

The Fire District election matches controversial Fire Commissioner David Chan and four challengers. Fire District 1 includes all unincorporated areas between south Everett and the Snohomish-King County line.

Voters in both areas also face contests to narrow the fields for positions on the Edmonds School District Board and the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District board.

Edmonds city primary election ballots, however, will have only the school board position that retiring School Director Susan Phillips now holds.

Ballots will go to voters by mail starting Aug. 13.

Here is a preview of local ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election.

Candidates appear in the order determined by a lot draw that has created this alphabet: P-V-Z-Q-C-H-O-L-W-D-J-E-F-X-N-Y-U-T-M-K-G-A-S–R-I-B. That’s why Edmonds School Board candidate Cathy Baylor appears after opponents Deborah Kilgore and Cindy Sackett, and why Lynnwood City Council candidate Van Aubuchon has a ballot position behind opponents Ben Corey, James Robert Deal and Christine Frizzell .

Non-partisan offices with only one or two candidates appear only on the Nov. 7 general-election ballot. Offices with three or more candidates appear in the primary.

Sample ballot for the August primary:

CITY OF LYNNWOOD

Council Position #1, four-year term

Ben Corey

James Robert Deal

Christine Frizzell

Van Aubuchon

EDMONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Director District #4, four-year term

Cathy Baylor

Deborah Kilgore

Cindy Sackett

FIRE DISTRICT 1

Commissioner Position #3, six-year term

David F. Chan

P. Bret Chiafalo

Brandy Donaghy

Michael Ellis

Brandon Richards

CREATION OF SOUTH SNOHOMISH COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE REGIONAL FIRE AUTHORITY

Ballot title:

The City Council of the City of Lynnwood and the Board of Commissioners of Snohomish County Fire Protection District No. 1 have adopted a Joint Resolution approving the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority Plan (“Plan”) concerning the creation of a Regional Fire Protection Service Authority.

This proposition would approve the Plan and create the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (“Authority”), effective October 1, 2017, to provide fire protection and emergency medical services in the City and District. The Authority would be funded by property tax ($1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value) and other sources identified in the Plan. The City and District levy capacities would be reduced to offset the Authority’s levy.

Should the Plan to create a Regional Fire Protection Service Authority be approved?

Yes __

No __

ALDERWOOD WATER AND WASTEWATER DISTRICT

Commissioner Position #4, six-year term

Charles Liu

Larry Jones

Jeremiah Styles

