South County Politics: Introductory statements from school board candidates for Aug. 1 primary

School Board candidates Deborah Kilgore, Cindy Sackett and Cathy Baylor recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

The three are running on the Aug. 1 primary ballot for the position on the Edmonds School District 15 board now held by retiring Board member Susan Phillips. The top two vote-getters in the primary qualify for the Nov. 7 general-election ballot.

Phillips represents Director District 4, which straddles Highway 99 in the central part of the Edmonds School District.

School Board candidates must live in the director district that they wish to represent, but residents of the entire Edmonds School District vote to elect board members representing all five director districts. The Edmonds School District includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, part of Brier and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Another position on 2017 ballots will appear only on the November ballot because it has only two candidates.

Ballots for the August primary will go to voters by first-class mail starting July 13, with voters’ pamphlets sent a day earlier by bulk mail.

Here are the candidates’ introductory statements in the order that their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet.

Director District 4, non-partisan office, four-year term

Deborah Kilgore: My husband, three children, and I reside in Lynnwood. Education is my passion. That’s why I’ve spent eight years volunteering in our diverse neighborhood school, including three years as PTO president. Education is also my profession, and I have experience as an educator and researcher. Kids are hurt by budget shortfalls and uncertainty in our schools. I know because I’ve seen it firsthand. I think we can do better. I want to put my record of engagement, collaboration and leadership to work for the Edmonds School District. Please vote Deborah Kilgore for Edmonds School Director.

Cindy Sackett: My name is Cindy Sackett and I’m running for Edmonds School District Director #4. As a parent of two teenagers, I’ve been deeply involved in supporting our students and teachers in classrooms, at school functions and field trips for over 12 years.

My work history and experiences give me a unique understanding of the budgets and fiscal responsibility of a school board member. My volunteer experience and passion for quality education will guide my decision-making to put the best interests of all our children first.

I am committed to serve and ask for your vote.

Cathy Baylor: I’m Cathy Baylor and I’m running for Edmonds School Board, District No. 4.

I’ve lived in Lynnwood for 48 years, and graduated from Lynnwood High School. I have a BA from the UW in education, music and Spanish Language/Literature.

I am a Nationally Certified Music Teacher, and have a successful Independent Piano Studio. I currently volunteer for the Edmonds Music Teachers Association and the Destination Imagination creative problem-solving program.

I became a volunteer/activist for education when my daughters were born. I’ve been President of several community organizations, and was an active classroom volunteer.

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.