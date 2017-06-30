South County Politics: Monday, July 3 deadline for voters to register online or by mail

Monday, July 3, is the deadline for voters to register on line or by mail for the Aug. 1 primary or for previously registered Washington voters to file a change of address.

New Washington voters can register through Aug. 24, but after Monday, July 3, they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

Voters can register online or update existing registrations at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/myvote/.

Mail registration forms are available at the auditor’s office, at any local library or at some other government offices. Forms also are available online at http://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/Print-Voter-Registration-Forms.aspx.

Voters who register by mail need to send their forms in time to get a July 3 postmark. That means being aware of pick-up times at local post offices.

In person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County Auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West.

Democrats endorse some incumbents, many outsiders

Endorsements from South Snohomish County Democrats for 2017 local elections show little pattern, with party organizations in the 1st, 21st and 32nd legislative districts endorsing a few incumbents for the non-partisan offices but many outsiders.

One place that Democrats in all three district organizations agree is in support for Edmonds School Board candidates Cathy Baylor and Mitchell Below. Each has endorsed Below against incumbent Ann McMurray in the Nov. 7 general election and endorsed Baylor against fellow newcomers Deborah Kilgore and Cindy Sackett in the Aug. 1 primary, which will cut the field to two for November.

There was no such agreement on the five-way race in Fire District 1. Democrats in the 21st Legislative District endorsed candidate Bret Chiafalo. Democrats in the 1st Legislative District, however, rated both Chiafalo and fellow candidate Brandy Donaghy as unqualified, while reporting that it could not support incumbent David Chan because of a racially insensitive conversation with another commissioner early this year. Democrats in the 1st District say that candidates Michael Ellis and Brandon Richards did not interview for an endorsement.

Fire District 1 includes all unincorporated areas of Snohomish County south of Everett.

For offices in Edmonds, Democrats have endorsed incumbents for two city council positions and for Municipal Court judge, while the Democrats endorsed challengers for one council position and two Port District positions.

Democrats in the 32nd District endorsed incumbent Councilmembers Mike Nelson and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and incumbent Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn. They endorsed council challenger Josh Thompson and Port Commission challengers Angela Harris and Susan Paine.

Thompson is challenging incumbent Councilmember Kristiana Johnson in the Nov. 7 general election; Harris is challenging District 1 Port Commissioner Fred Gouge; and Paine is challenging Commissioner-at-large Steven A. Johnston. Fraley-Monillas will meet perennial candidate Alvin Rutledge, while Nelson and Coburn are unopposed.

The 32nd District includes south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

Democrats in the 21st Legislative District have endorsed incumbent Judge Coburn and Port challenger Harris. They gave a dual endorsement to Johnson and Thompson. The 21st Legislative District includes most of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood and northeast of Lynnwood, all of Muklteo and part of south Everett.

Neither district Democratic organization made an endorsement in the Port Commissioner District 3 contest between incumbent Bruce Faires and challenger Lora Petso.

Democrats in Mountlake Terrace and the rest of the 1st Legislative District have endorsed incumbent City Councilmember Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, who faces a challenge from fellow Councilmember Seaun Richards; 32nd District Democrats concurred. Neither Democrat organization made an endorsement in other Mountlake Terrace Council races. Incumbent Rick Ryan faces challenger Stephen Barnes; incumbent Jerry Smith faces Margaret Loiseau, and incumbent Douglas McCardle is unopposed.

The 1st Legislative District, which includes most of Mountlake Terrace, all of Brier and Bothell, north Kirkland, unincorporated areas of King County between Bothell and Kirkland and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County north and east of Bothell.

In Lynnwood, Democrats in the 21st and 32nd districts have endorsed Councilmember George Hurst in his challenge to incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith, council incumbent Ian Cotton against challenger Shanon Tysland, and challenger Rosamaria Graziani against incumbent Councilmember Ruth Ross. Both district Democratic organizations have endorsed candidate Ben Corey in a four-way primary for an open Council seat, but the 32nd made it a joint endorsement with Van Aubuchon.

Snohomish County Republicans have not reported endorsements for the non-partisan offices.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.