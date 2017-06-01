South County Politics: Update on who has filed for County Council, non-partisan races

The end of filing for local offices May 19 brought a Republican challenger to a Democratic Snohomish County Councilmember and 60 candidates for 32 non-partisan offices.
Democrat Terry Ryan gets Republican challenger for county council seat
Democratic Snohomish County Council member Terry Ryan has a challenge from Republican Marcus Barton for the only partisan office on 2017 ballots in south Snohomish County.
Ryan represents Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell, Mill Creek and the rest of County Council District 4.
Partisan offices appear in both the primary and the general election even with only one or two candidates.
Ryan won election to the council in 2013 by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin over his Republican opponent.
Candidates who have filed to run for non-partisan offices
City Of Brier
Mayor, four-year term
Bob Colinas
Council Position #1 short and four-year term
Bob Thorpe
Council Position #2, four-year term
Martin Krienke
Kevin Davis
Council Position #3, four-year term
Mike Gallegher
Council-at-large, two-year term
John Joplin
City of Edmonds
Council Position #1, four-year term
Josh Thompson
Kristiana Johnson
Council Position #2, four-year term
Mike Nelson
Council Position 3, four-year term
Adrienne Fraley-Monillas
Alvin A. Rutledge
Edmonds Municipal Court Judge, 4-year term
Linda Coburn
City of Lynnwood
Mayor, four-year term
Nicola Smith
George Hurst
Council Position #1, four-year term
Christine Frizzell
Ben Corey
Van Aubuchon
James Robert Deal
Council Position #2, four-year term
Ian Cotton
Shanon Tysland
Council Position #3, four-year term
Ruth Ross
Rosamaria Graziani
City of Mountlake Terrace
Council Position #1, four-year term
Rick Ryan
Stephen Barnes
Council Position #2, four-year term
Jerry E. Smith
Margaret Loiseau
Council Position #3, four-year term
Douglas B. McCardle
Council Position #4, four-year term
Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
Seaun Richards
Town of Woodway
Mayor, four-year term
Carla A. Nichols
Council Position #1, four-year term
Thomas Whitson
Council Position #2, four-year term
Kent Saltonstall
Council Position #3, four-year term
William (Bill) Anderson
Andrew DeDonker
Edmonds School District
Director District #2, four-year term
Ann McMurray
Chad R. Bates, withdrew
Mitchell Below
Director District #4, four-year term
Cathy Baylor
Deborah Kilgore
Cindy Sackett
Fire District 1
Commissioner Position #3, six-year term
P. Bret Chiafalo
Michael Ellis
David F. Chan
Brandy Donaghy
Brandon Richards
Alderwood Water and Wastewater District
Commissioner Position #3, six-year term
Mike Dixon
Chad Byers
Commissioner Position #4, six-year term
Larry Jones
Charles Liu
Jeremiah Styles
Olympic View Water District
Commissioner Position #3, six-year term
Steve Howard
Fanny Yee
Ronald Wastewater District
Commissioner Position #1, six-year term
Robert L. (Bob) Ransom
Andrew Kane — Candidate withdrew
Hospital District 2
Commissioner Position #1, Six-year term
Deana Knutsen
Commissioner Position #4, Six-year term
Karianna Wilson
Port of Edmonds
Commissioner District #1, Four-year term
Angela Harris
Fred Gouge
Commissioner District #3, Four-year term
Bruce Faires
Lora Petso
Eric Livingston == Candidate withdrew
Commissioner at-large Position #5, Four-year short and full term
Susan Paine
Steven A. Johnston
— By Evan Smith
