Sponsor spotlight: 190 Sunset restaurant now open for lunch

Edmonds restaurant 190 Sunset has extended its service to include lunch.

The diverse new menu includes fresh-caught halibut and chips, a New York-style pastrami on rye, a French dip sandwich and a variety of new soups and summer salads. Guests can also continue to enjoy many lunch portions of their favorite items from the dinner menu, including grilled wild Alaskan salmon, fresh pan-roasted halibut and 190’s crab cakes.

“We’re delighted to invite customers to join us for lunch, and with the nice weather upon us, we expect many will opt to enjoy it our substantial deck. We are also one of the few restaurants in town with free ample parking,” said 190 Sunset founder Tom Budinick.