Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of June 20

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry sauce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95

Carne Asada Burrito – chopped seasoned steak, pinto beans, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, green onion and black olives in flour tortilla ….with green salad or fries…$10.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich – panko breaded and fried chicken breast, bacon, maple syrup, lettuce and tomato, creole mayo on telera roll …with green salad or fries…$10.95

Caprese Sandwich – fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries….$10.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns..with green salad or fries… $9.95

Salmon Salad – Copper River salmon, snap peas, new potatoes, hard-boiled egg, grape tomatoes, green olives, mixed greens, lemon-shallot vinaigrette…$13.95

Lemon Rotini – fresh spinach, grape tomatoes, lemon cream sauce, rotini pasta, parmesan…$10.95…or with langostino lobster…$13.95

Creamy Cauliflower Soup …..cup $3.95… bowl $4.95

Banana Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie….$2.25

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi…$1.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea….$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Alderwood Business Center

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s

To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.