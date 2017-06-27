Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of June 28

Week of June 28 (no Tuesday location)
Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry sauce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95
Beef Quesadilla – black pepper and ancho chili seasoned beef brisket, sweet potato fries, caramelized onion, Colby cheese in flour tortilla; crema roja ….with green salad or fries…$11.95
Shoyu Chicken Sandwich – sweet-spicy soy sauce marinated chicken thighs, pineapple coleslaw on telera roll …with green salad or fries…$10.95
Veggie Sandwich – roasted bell peppers and zucchini; balsamic roasted tomato, pickled red onions, olive tapenade, goat cheese, spinach on toasted ciabatta roll , …with green salad or fries….$10.95
Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with green salad or fries… $9.95
Mexican Shrimp Cobb Salad – shrimp, corn-black bean salad, bacon, avocado, queso fresco, green onion, grape tomatoes, black olives on romaine, cilantro buttermilk dressing….$13.95
Chicken Tikka Masala –yogurt marinated chicken breast in Indian spiced, creamy tomato sauce, with basmati rice and naan …$10.95
Asparagus Vichyssoise (cold potato-leek-asparagus soup, mint crema garnish) …..cup $3.95… bowl $4.95
Peanut M&M Cookie….$2.25
Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95
Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi…$1.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea….$1.25
This week’s locations
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds
Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds
Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s
To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.