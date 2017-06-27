Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of June 28

Week of June 28 (no Tuesday location)

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry sauce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95

Beef Quesadilla – black pepper and ancho chili seasoned beef brisket, sweet potato fries, caramelized onion, Colby cheese in flour tortilla; crema roja ….with green salad or fries…$11.95

Shoyu Chicken Sandwich – sweet-spicy soy sauce marinated chicken thighs, pineapple coleslaw on telera roll …with green salad or fries…$10.95

Veggie Sandwich – roasted bell peppers and zucchini; balsamic roasted tomato, pickled red onions, olive tapenade, goat cheese, spinach on toasted ciabatta roll , …with green salad or fries….$10.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with green salad or fries… $9.95

Mexican Shrimp Cobb Salad – shrimp, corn-black bean salad, bacon, avocado, queso fresco, green onion, grape tomatoes, black olives on romaine, cilantro buttermilk dressing….$13.95

Chicken Tikka Masala –yogurt marinated chicken breast in Indian spiced, creamy tomato sauce, with basmati rice and naan …$10.95

Asparagus Vichyssoise (cold potato-leek-asparagus soup, mint crema garnish) …..cup $3.95… bowl $4.95

Peanut M&M Cookie….$2.25

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi…$1.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea….$1.25

This week’s locations

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s

To learn more, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.