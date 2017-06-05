Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill menu for week of June 6

Week of June 6

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato and cracked pepper mayo on grilled sourdough…with Hawaiian mac salad or fries…$9.95

Chicken Burger – ground chicken breast patty, provolone, bacon, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, spinach and tomato on toasted French roll….with Hawaiian mac salad or fries…$10.95

Ham and Brie Sandwich –black forest ham, double cream brie, pink lady apple slices, raspberry pepper jelly, on French toast bread …with Hawaiian mac salad or fries…$10.95

Shrimp, Asparagus Quesadilla – shrimp, fresh Yakima asparagus, prosciutto, goat cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion; crema verde…with Hawaiian mac salad or fries….$11.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on three slider buns…with Hawaiian mac salad or fries…$9.95

Vietnamese Caramelized Pork and Rice Noodle Salad – caramelized pork tenderloin, rice noodles, snow peas, carrots, cucumber, bell pepper, napa cabbage, spinach, basil, cilantro, mint, rice vinegar dressing, cilantro, green onion, peanuts….$10.95

Kalua Pork Hawaiian Plate Lunch – kalua pork with cabbage; mac salad, rice… $10.95

Tortilla Soup (chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, tortilla strips)…cup $3.95… bowl $4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie….$2.25

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi…$1.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea….$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Alderwood Business Center, 3400 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Port of Everett

Friday 5-8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallagher’s, Edmonds

To learn more, visit the website.