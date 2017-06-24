Sponsor spotlight: Pur Skin Clinic to celebrate 5th anniversary with open house July 22

Pur Skin Clinic is celebrating its five-year anniversary as the ultimate beauty destination in Edmonds, with an open house on Saturday, July 22 from 1-3 p.m.

Owner and provider Denice Schwind, PA-C opened Pur Skin clinic five years ago. In both 2015 and 2016, she was named by her peers as Seattle Met Magazine’s Top Dermatology Physician Assistant.

During the July 22 open house, Pur will be hosting a raffle for free treatments, with proceeds benefiting Make-a-Wish Foundation — one of the many charities the clinic supports.

Pur Skin Clinic treatments include Botox cosmetic and dermal fillers, laser treatments, Ultherapy tissue lifting and body contouring and spa services.

The Pur Skin Clinic Anniversary event will feature best prices of the year on services, treatment demonstrations, organic appetizers, wine and a photo booth. The first 25 clients who purchase at the event will receive a gift bag valued at $100.

RSVP to info@purskinclinic.com or call 425-967-3877.

Pur Skin Clinic is located at 307 Bell St., Suite 104, in downtown Edmonds.