State: Edmonds’ unemployment rate at 2.8 percent

Washington State’s Employment Security Department reported last week that Snohomish County’s April 2017 unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, while Washington state’s rate decline to 4.3 percent, a nine and 10-year low, respectively.

That’s according to an announcement Monday from the Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

Edmonds’ jobless rate was 2.8 percent for April 2017, down from 3.7 percent a year ago.

“Typically in Snohomish County, unemployment rates are lowest in April, so it will be important to watch trends going into late spring and summer,” the Alliance announcement said.

Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate declined to 4.3 percent in May 2017.

Resident employment grew 2.7 percent from April 2016-2017, similar to the rate statewide and in King County.

Industry non-farm employment (jobs in Snohomish County), grew by 1,000 from March to April 2017, but only grew by 1,100 jobs from April 2016-2017, or 0.4 percent. This rate is generally attributed to decline in the aerospace sector; non-aerospace employment grew 1.94 percent year over year. Statewide, jobs grew by 2.37 percent, and in King County by 3.45 percent. Less King County, the state’s jobs grew by 1.62 percent.

For Snohomish County job sectors, the Employment Security Department attributed the largest annual gains to professional and business services (up 1,800), construction (up 900) and education and health services and government (each added 700). Three industry sectors lost jobs over the year: manufacturing (down 3,700) and information and financial activities (each shed 100).

You can see historic unemployment rates for Snohomish County cities with 25,000-plus population here.