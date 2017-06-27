Any summer plans? Consider volunteering at the Edmonds Museum Market

All of us have some special plans for the summer, and generally speaking, it is staying home, in our wonderful community, where the air is fresh, the sky is blue, and the scent of salt water is in the air. This is the kind of place that most folks living East of us are looking for; summer is not the time to leave Edmonds!

So, assuming that you will be in Edmonds most of the summer, and assuming you will be attending the Summer Market, sponsored by the Edmonds Museum, we would like to invite you to participate, as a volunteer, in our market. And I really do mean ‘our’ market, which we hope benefits the entire Edmonds community.

The Garden and Summer Markets have come to be so important in our lives, from May to early October, and volunteers are so very important, as they are needed to keep everything going as smoothly as possible. It is a community event that everyone can participate in, as a customer, and/or a volunteer.

Only a sliver of time is needed, or lots more time, if you have it, as there are so many volunteer jobs that need to be filled at the market.

Here are the volunteer positions that need to be filled:

Set-Up and Take-Down: Two volunteers per shift. The supervisor and assistant set up and take down road barricades on Bell Street and near the fountain on 5th Avenue. Set up and take down the canopies over the information and non-profit booths, along with the tables and chairs. Move the books from the museum to the information booth and return them to the museum at the close of the market. Also, set up and monitor recycle, trash and compost bins.

Traffic Director: Three volunteers in the morning and two in the afternoon. Volunteers direct traffic at the top and bottom of Bell Street and in the morning, near the fountain on 5th Avenue.

Fire Truck Raffle Ticket Sales: One volunteer per shift sells $2 pedal-truck raffle tickets.

Information booth: Two volunteers per shift answer questions regarding Market vendors and feature volunteer opportunities at the museum markets and the docent program. Volunteers also set up the used book display in the morning and in the afternoon, pack them up for return to the museum. Items for sale are used books, plaza bricks and market bags. At times we may have a “pop-up-shop” featuring select items from the White Elephant collection.

Summer Market Volunteers Needed Each Saturday

1 Set-Up Supervisor 5:45 to 11 a.m.

1 Set-up Assistant 5:45 to 8:30 a.m.

3 Traffic Directors 6 to 9 a.m.

2 Information Booth – AM 8-11:30 a.m.

1 Raffle Ticket Sales – AM 9 a.m. to noon

1 Take-Down Supervisor 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1 Take Down Assistant 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

2 Information Booth – PM 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

1 Raffle Ticket Sales – PM Noon to 3 p.m.

2 Traffic Directors – PM 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Any age is welcome. All you will need is the desire and a bit of oomph. Do you have any oomph? If so, please consider giving us some of your time on a Saturday morning, or by becoming active, in other museum projects, such as being a docent during the hours the museum is open.

Please contact the Edmonds Museum at 425-774-0900, or email volunteer@historicedmonds.org No matter what your age, young, or not so young, and you have had the slightest inkling, or have thought about looking, for an opportunity to volunteer, now is the time; a small step into a new adventure. Sandra is our volunteer coordinator, and is waiting to hear from you.

We are looking forward to another wonderful summer, an ever joyful market experience, and your phone call, to work with us, to keep the Summer Market running like a well oiled engine. Give the museum a call!

— By Bette Bell