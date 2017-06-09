Sustainable Cities Partnership student groups present final reports

1 of 8

Student researchers from Western Washington University came to Edmonds Friday to present the results of several year-long studies aimed at providing innovative solutions to some key issues affecting Edmonds and its citizens.

It’s all part of the Sustainable Cities Partnership, a year-long collaboration between Western Washington University’s Office of Sustainability, the Association of Washington Cities and the City of Edmonds. Edmonds was chosen through a competitive application process, and became the first Washington city to participate in the program. At the project’s outset last fall, the students visited several sites in Edmonds for initial orientation.

A primary goal of the program is to have students bring energy, enthusiasm and innovative approaches to difficult, persistent problems facing our communities. The partnership calls for engaging Western Washington University students and faculty on a variety of sustainability and livability projects chosen in collaboration with the City of Edmonds, and provide students and faculty the opportunity to apply classroom learning to tackling real-world projects.

“It’s great to have some new blood in town helping us take a fresh look at some of our challenges,” said Mayor Dave Earling as he welcomed the group on Friday. “You’ve come up with some excellent results, and the way you’ve worked and interacted with our staff has been nothing short of superb.”

This year’s projects included performing studies, analyses and developing recommendations on the following:

The 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor

Edmonds Marsh restoration

Reducing and managing solid and food waste

Developing a mobile app to encourage tourism

Wastewater Treatment Plant education

Stella’s Landing marsh

Expanding opportunities for children to engage in active play

GIS mapping of the Edmonds Cemetery

Managing sea level rise

A green business program

Walkability/Accessibility assessment

Friday’s session focused on the final report for the mobile app, wastewater treatment plant education, the Stella’s Landing marsh, cemetery GIS mapping, sea levels, green business and walkability. Earlier this year, final reports were presented for the Fourth Avenue corridor study and the Edmonds Marsh restoration.

Full details and descriptions of all projects and final reports for completed projects are available on the City of Edmonds Sustainability Partnership website. A complete description of the Sustainable Cities Partnership is available on the WWU website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel