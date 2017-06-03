TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017 speaker nominations open June 3-11

Alone on a stage, standing on a red rug under blinding lights, exposing your ideas to an audience of hundreds and video cameras sending your words and image around the globe.

If that doesn’t sound like a nightmare, you might be interested in applying to be a speaker at TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2017. Or, interested in nominating someone you know. Online nominationsmay be submitted June 3-11.

“Our theme this year is ‘Sharing Our Future,’” said Ken Harvey, Sno-Isle Libraries Communications Director and licensee for TEDxSnoIsleLibraries.

The event is scheduled for 1-5 p.m., Nov. 4, at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, but successful candidates shouldn’t expect to just show up at noon, check out the green room and go on stage. Harvey stressed that being a TEDx speaker requires more commitment, but also brings more personal value, than most public speaking engagements.

“We typically think of the audience as being impacted by TEDx talks, but the experience is also transformational for the speakers,” Harvey said.

Applications are carefully reviewed and initial interviews scheduled with potential speakers. Even after being selected, a speaker may be counseled on taking a different approach to the subject. And then comes the coaching.

“We assign a coach to each speaker candidate,” Harvey said. “The speaker and the coach work in regular sessions over the months leading up to the event to hone the presentation.”

Jeff Ericson spoke at the 2015 event about the future of social enterprise, something he knows about as president of Camano Island Coffee Co. and the work he does with small coffee growers in poor countries.

“My advice for anyone that’s going to do a TEDx is just jump in and embrace the whole experience,” Ericson said following his experience. “The process before the speech is really where all the lessons and the learning came from.”