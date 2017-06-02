Transient charged in connection with May 29 Edmonds house fire

A transient man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that heavily damaged an Edmonds home Monday, May 29.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said that according to witnesses, the man was lone occupant of the home and was staying there to fix it up.

Multiple witnesses say they had spoken to the man in the weeks prior and had seen him in the residence, in the 19800 block of 77th Place West, just minutes before the fire, Hawley said

“After seeing the man try, unsuccessfully, to enter the front of the residence, loud bangs were heard from inside the residence 10 minutes later,” Hawley said. “A neighbor saw a red glow coming from the house and then large flames.”

That homeowner also had video footage of the suspect running from the area shortly after the fire was reported, Hawley added.

The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. About 25 firefighters from Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department responded. It took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

At 10 p.m. that night, a resident in the 7800 block of 199 Street Southwest heard snoring coming from the back yard. They found the suspect sleeping underneath a covered car, located behind the home.

The Fire District 1 fire marshal who investigated the fire determined there were three different ignition points throughout the house, and that the blaze was intentionally set, Hawley said.