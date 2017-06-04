Transportation hearing, review of Hwy 99 plan updates on June 6 city council agenda

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 6 meeting will hold a public hearing on its 2018-2023 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program, otherwise known as the TIP.

The TIP is a transportation planning document that identifies funded, partially funded and unfunded projects that the city has planned or has determined are needed over the next six calendar years.

Under state law, the city is required to update and adopt its TIP prior to adopting the budget. To see a list of projects and other information prior to Tuesday’s public hearing, you can review the staff presentation here.

The council will also:

– Consider a proposal from the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to increase the salary range for the deputy parks director position — at a cost of $6,000 per year — so it is more competitive with similar deputy director positions currently open in Puget Sound.

– Conduct a closed record review on the Planning Board’s recommendation on a rezone for land located across the street from the Perrinville Post Office, at 18305 80th Ave. W. The land had originally been rezoned for a planned residential development that has since expired, and the issue is whether the land should be rezoned from an RS 8 (8,000 square foot minimum lot size) to an RS 12 (12,000 foot minimum lot size).

– Review updates of the proposed Highway 99 subarea plan and

proposed Highway 99 development regulations.

– Discuss a request for proposals for a baseline study of the Edmonds Marsh.

– Discuss integration of Department of Ecology-approved changes into Edmonds’ Shoreline Master Program to the final adoption can be forwarded to the Ecology Department.

At the end of the meeting, the council is scheduled to convene in executive session to discuss a real estate matter.

The regular business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. The council will meet prior to the business meeting, at 6 p.m., for an executive session to discuss collective bargaining, followed by an open session to interview candidates for the city’s Salary Commission and Planning Board.

You can see the agenda here.