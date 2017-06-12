Update: Missing Mountlake Terrace man found in Edmonds, reunited with family

A man reported missing from Mountlake Terrace Sunday afternoon was found in Edmonds Monday morning.

Matthew Ballard, 60, was found in the area of 224th Street Southwest near 100th Avenue West in Edmonds around 10 a.m. Monday. He was checked out by aid and released at the scene, according to Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Pat Lowe. Ballard, who has Alzheimer’s, was then transported back to his care facility in Mountlake Terrace and reunited with his family.

“He was in good condition,” Lowe said. “However, he was cold and confused from walking around throughout the night.”