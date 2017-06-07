Veterans Plaza organizers offer thanks; council discusses next steps for Edmonds Marsh study

1 of 3

Among many items considered Tuesday night, the Edmonds City Council continued its work on the RFP (request for proposals) process for the planning-level study aimed at establishing the 2017 baseline ecological conditions for the Edmonds Marsh.

But before the council got down to business, it heard from two Edmonds residents who co-chaired the committee that oversaw development of the Edmonds Veterans Plaza. Co-Chairs Maria Montalvo and Ron Clyborne said they wanted to thank both councilmembers and city staff — as well as the citizens — for their support in creating the plaza, which was dedicated on Memorial Day.

“This was a group effort,” Montalvo said. “Everybody at the city put a lot into that, and We thank you very much.”

Regarding the Edmonds Marsh study, which was approved in March, the council s now working with city staff to develop the study’s timing, consultant selection process, contracting and scope of work. At Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to place the RFP on next week’s consent agenda. That approval came after Councilmember Dave Teitzel expressed concerns that the Tulalip Tribe, which has treaty rights associated with the marsh, wasn’t included in the RFP language. After several minutes of discussion, the council agreed to include language that added the Tulalip Tribe as well as any other tribes that may have marsh-related treaty rights.

Also related to the marsh, the council agreed to a language change in the administrative section of Edmonds’ Shoreline Master Program document, a long-debated document that was finally approved earlier this year. The document will appear on next week’s consent agenda for final adoption so that it can he forwarded to the Ecology Department.

In addition, the council:

– Unanimously approved a proposal from the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to increase the salary range for the deputy parks director position — at a cost of $6,000 per year — so it is more competitive with similar deputy director positions currently open in Puget Sound.

– Following a closed-record review, approved the Planning Board’s recommendation on a rezone for land located across the street from the Perrinville Post Office, at 18305 80th Ave. W. The land had originally been rezoned for a planned residential development that has since expired. The council agreed to rezoned it from an RS 8 (8,000 square foot minimum lot size) to an RS 12 (12,000 foot minimum lot size) so that it is consistent with surrounding zoning and complies with the city’s comprehensive plan.

– Held a public hearing on its 2018-2023 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. You can see a list of projects and other information in the staff presentation here.

– Reviewed updates of the proposed Highway 99 subarea plan and development regulations. Consultant John Fregonese of Fregonese Associates explained that the plan — which covers the two-mile stretch of Highway 99 running through Edmonds — was reviewed to ensure that proposed code changes are consistent with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Among them:

· Consolidating most of the zoning categories for the Highway 99 Corridor into one designation: CG (General Commercial) instead of CG and CG2 and multifamily;

· Updating both parking and pedestrian standards for the area to be more consistent with current and future needs, including for mixed use; and

· Adding new design standards to ensure a more pedestrian- and transit-friendly environment, with additional consideration for adjacent single-family zones.

The public is invited to comment through July 3 on the just-released draft Environmental impact Statement for the proposed Subarea Plan.

Click here to review the EIS and learn how to submit written comments.

The City of Edmonds will hold an open house on the draft EIS in the Brackett Room at City Hall from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, followed by a public meeting in City Council Chambers beginning at 7 p.m.

Council’s final action on the Highway 99 plan is expected in August.