Waterfront Festival runners get moving for good cause

1 of 6

An estimated 100 participants turned out Saturday morning for the annual Edmonds Waterfront Festival Fun Run.

“Seventy-five runners have pre-registered for the event,” said event organizer Darlene Stern. “And the drop-in table has been so busy this morning that we’ve run out of extra T-shirts. I’m confident we’ll top 100.”

Organized by the Edmonds Rotary Clubs and sponsored by First Security Bank, which provided T-shirts and volunteer staff, all proceeds from the run go directly to Kids in Transition to help provide meals, transportation, clothing and other services to homeless kids in the Edmonds School District.

First across the finish line was Wendy Harrison of Edmonds, followed closely by perennial favorites Cole Mills, age 9, and Brian Hanchett, who doubles as George Bracket in the Fourth of July Beat Brackett run.

“We’ll post the names and times of the top five finishers on the Waterfront Festival website and Facebook page,” added Stern.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel