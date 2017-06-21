Wenatchee Youth Circus coming to town June 23-24

An annual tradition, the Wenatchee Youth Circus is coming to Edmonds Civic Center Playfield this Friday, June 23 at noon and 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m..

Admission is $4 for kids, $6 for adults and $19 per family (two adults/three kids).

Wenatchee educator Paul Pugh created the Wenatchee Youth Circus in 1952 as an after-school tumbling class to keep students active and busy during the winter. Within a year, the tumbling class grew, consolidated with the local YMCA and began acquiring circus equipment. That summer, the circus went on tour. And it’s been touring ever since, including annual stops in Edmonds.

Edmonds Civic Center Playfield is located at 250 6th Ave. N.