Yummy brand frozen chicken products recalled due to possible milk contamination

A group of Yummy brand frozen chicken products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with milk, which may be dangerous to people with severe milk allergies.

The affected products are Yummy chicken breast fries, Yummy panko chicken nuggets, Yummy dino wheels chicken patty, Yummy dino buddies chicken nuggets, Yummy alpha buddies chicken breast among others.

The products were sold at QFC and Fred Meyer stores.

Those who purchased the affected products can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with questions can call Maxie Canada Inc. at 1-800-363-3621 Ext. 236.

A full list of affected products with their UPC codes and best-if-used-by dates are below:



