4th of July spotlight on Edmonds as KING-TV morning show pays a visit

1 of 5

Edmonds occupied center stage on Monday’s KING-TV morning show, as hosts Jake Whittenberg and Mimi Jung broadcast live from the Cedar Dreams Fountain at Fifth and Main, while meteorologist Rich Marriot provided weather updates direct from the Edmonds Fishing Pier.

“It’s all part of our community connections effort, where we regularly feature Puget Sound area towns and cities” said Whittenberg. “There’s so much cool stuff going on in our area that’s outside of Seattle, and it’s great to get right to where it’s happening and let our viewers in on the fun.”

The big news on Monday, of course, was the upcoming Edmonds Kind of Fourth celebration sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, and the KING team was right on top of it, featuring the lead float in the Childrens’ Parade and the team of kids and parents who put it together. Also in the show were some pre-recorded segments featuring Mayor Dave Earling and other community leaders talking about everything from improvements to the fishing pier to the city’s upcoming Concerts in the Park series.

— Photos by Larry Vogel