Artfully Edmonds: “The Four Tops” head news of upcoming spectacular events

Kindness and comedy emerge as the two themes for this week as we examine events taking place in the greater Edmonds area over the next several weeks.

We have three outdoor festivals to look forward to (Tour de Terrace, Ubuntu, and The Kind Fest); and two on-the-boards comedies, The Phoenix Theatre is wrapping up its run of For Better, about love relationships, and Driftwood Players Troupe is turning on the footlights for Big Fish, about family relationships.

Add to that an opportunity to intellectualize on the dynamics of politics: Productions by the Lynnwood Arts Commission and Ballyhoo Theatre examine how society responds to iron-willed regimes in (respectively) Richard II and Spring Awakening.

Don’t overlook the details of Edmonds Center for the Arts’ press time bulletin that The Four Tops are coming to Edmonds in September! (Only digital news can bring you information this fast!)

Artfully Edmonds suggests that you bookmark us. The dates, times and locations for everything that is going on, in and around Edmonds over the next few weeks are going to fly at you at a furious pace; particularly this weekend.

Ready to line up all that strikes your fancy? Let’s get started!

~ ~ ~ ~

First Things First!

Just announced!

Will Sell Out before the weekend!

The Four Tops

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Saturday, Sept. 30

7:30 p.m.

The Four Tops are actually coming to Edmonds!

This all-American vocal quartet from Detroit, Mich. helped define the 1960s Motown sound.

The group’s playlists have included soul music, R&B, disco, adult contemporary, doo-wop, jazz and show tunes. Originally led by tenor, songwriter, vocal arranger and record producer Lawrence Payton, the group in various iterations has stayed true to the Motown Sound.

From the ECA box office: In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits, including, Baby I Need Your Loving, I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) and Reach Out I’ll be There, to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

For the past 27 years the group has continued to be a hit in concert, touring incessantly, a towering testament to the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped shape and refine.

Following Payton’s death in 1997, the group briefly worked as a trio until Theo Peoples, a former member of The Temptations, was recruited to restore the group to a quartet. When original lead singer Levi Stubbs grew ill, dying in 2008, Peoples became the lead singer and former Motown artist-producer Ronnie McNeir was enlisted to fill Payton’s spot. In 2005, when Renaldo “Obie” Benson died, Payton’s son, Roquel, replaced Benson.

The click-through to ECA’s hot-ticket link is right here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

July 28 – 30

Last Weekend!

Sell Out Alert!

For Better by Eric Coble

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

When Edmonds-area residents are looking for consistently good comedy, The Phoenix Theatre (TPT) is always the obvious choice.

Their current run, For Better, hooks us up with Karen and Max, who are getting married.

Married, that is, if their jobs will ever let them be in the same city at the same time. This romantic comedy was written specifically for the digital age with all of its attention span challenges and aversion to real “face time.”

A farce, For Better pokes fun at our over-dependence on the gadgets in our lives. Written in 2005 by Eric Coble as a commission by the National New Play Network, the play added to the behemoth accomplishments of the Scottish playwright who now makes his home in Ohio.

Coble’s 2013 play, The Velocity of Autumn, premiered on Broadway, starring Estelle Parsons.

Tickets to see For Better are available through this online ticket link.

– – –

Friday – Sunday

July 28 – 30

This weekend only!

Spring Awakening

Ballyhoo Theatre performing at

Shorewood High School Black Box Theatre

17300 Fremont Ave. N.

From producer Shileah Corey, “Spring Awakening is an extraordinary musical that celebrates youth and rebellion in a daring fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll.

“Set in repressive 19th-century Germany, a group of teenagers are caught between their sexual urges and society’s contradictory teachings. Revealing their alluringly melancholy story of self-discover and coming of age anxiety, they attempt to reckon with the thrilling, complicated, and confusing time of their sexual awakening.

“Inspired by Frank Wedekind’s controversial 1891 play about teenage sexuality and society’s efforts to control it, the piece seamlessly merges past and present, underscoring the timelessness of adolescent angst and the universality of human passion.

“The Broadway musical adaptation is the winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. “

Note: This production contains strong language and explores mature themes not appropriate for young people under 15 years of age. A content guide is available at ballyhootheatre.org

Tickets may be purchased at the door or through Brown Paper Tickets

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, July 27

7 p.m.

When nothing but Shakespeare will do!

Richard II

Lynndale Park Amphitheater

18827 72nd Ave W., Lynnwood

Cliff Notes from the Lynnwood Arts Commission: King Richard II is struggling through a troubled reign; he’s often indecisive and at other times abrupt and arbitrary, not good traits for winning over friends and allies. His clumsy handling of a dispute between two Dukes splits the kingdom and sets Richard on the path to downfall.

Richard II is the first play in Shakespeare’s eight-play, double tetralogy of plays chronicling the reigns of Richard II, Henry’s IV, V, and VI – the successions of which culminated in the reign of Richard III.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

July 28 – 30

An official Seafair sanctioned event!

Annual Tour de Terrace

Evergreen Playfield

22205 56th Ave. W. , Mountlake Terrace

This three-day festival with fireworks, big-stage entertainment and a carnival atmosphere heralds the 2017 Seafair festivities.

We all know that Seafair is all about community parades and the famous — or should we say “infamous” — Seafair pirates! Be on guard! The pirates have warned that an invasion is planned.

The Tour de Terrace parade begins at 7 p.m. on Friday from the Civic Center (58 Avenue Southwest at 232nd Street Southwest).

Festival music kicks off on Friday at 8:30 p.m. with a little R&B by the Brohamm; and then follows with this line-up:

Saturday

Noon Doug Cooper

2:30 p.m. GenRAShun

3:30 p.m. Elvis Tribute by Robbie Dee

4:40 p.m. GenRAShun returns to the stage with Rick Knotts

5:40 p.m. Beatles Tribute by The Soundbeats

8 p.m. The Wingmen

10 p.m. Fireworks show by Wolverine Fireworks

Sunday

Noon Jim Smith

2 p.m. Little Bill

4 p.m. Dance Party with the Soulminters

Our sister publication, MLTNews covers the festival in more detail in this overview.

~ ~ ~ ~

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Friday, July 28

9 p.m.

– – –

Guy Johnson Band

– – – –

Saturday, July 29

9 p.m.

Tweety and The Tomcats

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, July 28

8 p.m.

Dead Parrot’s Society (DPS)

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

9315 State Ave., Marysville

Something about Monty Python?

In the week that seems to have dead Norwegian Blue parrots popping up in public art form as far away as London, The Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts tells us that they are “thrilled to welcome members of Western Washington University’s award-winning improv troupe, The Dead Parrot’s Society, for two nights of improv.

DPS specializes in long-form improv, but will kick things off with improv games and audience participation. Drawing from influences including Second City Improv and “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” DPS promises that audiences who make the drive north to Marysville are in for a hilarious and one-of-a-kind event.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, July 29

8:30 p.m.

Free!

Dawn of the Living Dead: Movie

Edmonds Theater

415 Main St.

In celebration of the life of George Romero (1940-2017) the Edmonds Theater is treating the community to a complimentary viewing of one of horror cinema’s milestone features, Dawn of the Living Dead (Dawn).

Released in 1978, Dawn of the Living Dead stars David Emge, Ken Foree and Scott H. Reiniger as survivors in a world overrun by the undead (or “living dead”). Taking refuge in an abandoned mall, the group of strangers must come together to survive.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday Afternoons

City Park Concerts

600 3rd Ave. S.

July 30 ~ 3 p.m.

The Music of Four ~ Americana, Folk and Rock

– – – –

Aug. 6 ~ 3 p.m.

Steel Magic Northwest ~ Steel Drum bands

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 30

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

AfroLatin Festival

Cedar Valley Community School

19200 56th Ave. W.

Organizers would like the community to know that “the main objective of the festival is to bring unity to our communities, entertainment and information, to enjoy the cultural variety and musical diversity.”

And fun. . . there will be lots of fun!

~ ~ ~ ~

Concerts on the Plaza

203 5th Ave. S.

– – –

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Noon

Arturo Rodriquez and His Rhythm Ambassadors

– – – –

Thursday, Aug. 3

5 p.m.

African All Stars

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

Aug. 4 – 6

One Weekend Only!

Big Fish

Driftwood Players Troupe at

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

Edward Bloom, now dying and with his son Will,by his side, had lived life to its fullest as a traveling salesman and devoted family man. Remember the movie?

Edward’s incredible legacy of larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – especially, his wife Sandra. But Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find a baseline of truth behind his father’s epic tales.

Performed by the Driftwood Players teen troupe ages 15 – 19, the production is directed by Ruben Van Kempen with music direction by Mark Press, choreography by Sheri Lewis, stage management by Maddie Griffin.

You’ll want to reel in your tickets for this “made-popular by Hollywood” production.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Aug. 5

5 p.m.

Edmonds Wine Walks benefiting

Art Walk Edmonds

Join the sophisticates!

Stunning art + premier wines are what Art Walk Edmonds pairs for its summer benefits.

The July wine walk sold out early. Artfully Edmonds recommends purchasing your wristband today for next Sunday’s walk and sip.

Many benefits await Wine Walk Edmonds participants, including discounts on the finest selection of quality wines.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

Aug. 11 – 13

Taste of Edmonds

My Edmonds News will be covering all the latest in news and bulletins as the Chamber’s blow-out party on the Civic Field approaches.

Artfully Edmonds is excited to note that The Machine-Seattle has just been added to the line-up of Beer Garden entertainment. The Time Machine will pick up the mic on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

This is the 35th annual Taste of Edmonds. Three days of food, music, vendors, rides, beer/wine and fun. Mark your calendars and get ready for one big party!

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Aug. 12

11 a.m – 4 p.m.

The Kind Fest

Willis Tucker Park at

6705 Puget Park Dr. ~ Snohomish

The Kind Fest is a playful and inclusive community gathering that takes place in Snohomish intended to “spread kindness like confetti!”

Experience and learn about the power of kindness through the arts, music, interactive experiences. The schedule of community-building topics and speakers can be found at this link.

The Kind Fest organizers have lined up live music, artists, vendors, businesses, non-profit organizations, experiences for giving and receiving kindness, performances, raffle gifts, free giveaways, and lots of exciting surprises!

Among the vendors participating is Stardust Alchemy, bringing products from their energy arts and design studio to the festival. Owner Gabriel Gathmann describes his business in this fashion, “At the confluence of mystery, spirit and quantum theory, you’ll find our creations. We are opening a connection between the natural and energetic worlds through the use of crystals, plants and scientific phenomena. Our ultimate goal is to provide original tools, plant medicines and magic that are beautiful with a special energetic hum.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Aug. 12

6 p.m.

Floricica Dance Ensemble

From Romania!

Live music and dance

From Comarnic, Romania the Floricica Dance Ensemble performs dances from all seven major regions of Romania and it’s minorities. Accompanying the dance group on their Pacific Northwest tour is Baradache Band with singer Silvia Bordeianu.

Bordeianu, with her singing, will take you on a virtual journey through Romania.

Tickets for this performance are available through independent ticket outlet Vendini.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

Aug. 18 – 21

Historical ships return to Edmonds’ shoreline

Free Tours!

Lady Washington Tall Ship

Tours: Saturday and Sunday

10 a.m.

Port of Edmonds

J Dock

336 Admiral Way

Lady Washington, the official tall ship of Washington State, and her companion vessel the Hawaiian Chieftain will visit Port of Edmonds August 18 — 21.

Free vessel tours will be available for the community on Saturday and Sunday at 10am, but consider purchasing a ticket for an evening or battle sail, featuring demonstrations of tall ship handling, sea shanty singing, and maritime storytelling. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority website or call 1-800-200-5239 for tickets and information.

The Lady Washington will be moored on the north side of J dock, and the Hawaiian Chieftain will be moored on the north side of I dock.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Aug. 19

11 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Ubuntu

Multi-Cultural Arts Exposé

Wilcox Park (Flag Park)

5215 196th St. S.W. ~ Lynnwood

Ubuntu is a Nguni Bantu term roughly translating to “human kindness” (the Bantu group of languages originated in southern Africa). Ubuntu is often used in a more philosophical sense to mean “the belief in a universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity.”

The purpose of this cultural exposé is to highlight the diversity that comprises the communities north of Seattle.

Features of the cultural exposé will focus on community education of financial literacy, health, nutrition, and higher education, with introductions into the non-profit sector.

Umbuntu is an annual event of NAACP Snohomish County.

~ ~ ~

Upcoming Premier Event

Gala!

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

11th Annual Gala & Auction

On Saturday, Sept. 23, local personality and ECA gala emcee John Curley will once again give a warm welcome to nattily attired performing arts enthusiasts attending the 11th Annual Gala & Auction.

My Edmonds News will follow with plenty of details as the date draws near; but we know you will want to put an early save on your September calendar, so we’re mentioning the event now.

Ticket sales are already taking place at www.EC4ARTs.org. You may also call the ECA box office at 425-275-9492 to make reservations for this special event.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.