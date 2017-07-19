Artfully Edmonds: Summer fun for arts and events lovers

This week’s Artfully Edmonds’ theme is “summer fun” – whether it’s experiencing the joys of children’s theatre, the happiness derived from being among those gathered outdoors in Edmonds’ plazas and parks for music, participating in a seashore sand sculpting contest, or the thrill of learning something new – like ballroom dancing.

As is our tradition the third edition of every month, we will begin with the latest news from Art Walk Edmonds, and go on our weekly arts adventure from there.

Art Walk Edmonds

5 p.m.

Map

Paul Morgan Gustin Exhibition

Cascadia Art Museum (CAM)

190 Sunset Ave.

Free admission to the museum on Art Walk Edmonds Thursdays

Wait a minute! Paul Morgan Gustin (1886-1974) socialized in the same Seattle circles as botanist and photographer Imogene Cunningham (1883-1976) and her husband Roi George Partridge (1888-1984)

These are the sorts of facts an art junkie picks up when visiting any exhibit curated by the extraordinary David F. Martin, CAM’s resident curator. Whether it’s CAM’s Coffee with the Curator or the introduction of a new showing at a Member’s Reception, no social-genealogy tidbit is omitted by Martin that would draw someone into the fascinating lives of the artists who have shaped the perception of the Pacific Northwest through their endeavors, lifestyle and foresight.

Artfully Edmonds took the opportunity to attend the Member’s Reception when the exhibit opened. And you can do the same for the opening of next exhibit by becoming a member of Cascadia Art Museum.

In his CAM description of the relationship between the two world-famous etchers – Gustin and Partridge – Martin offers, “Gustin was so talented an artist that Roi Partridge pleaded with him, “Don’t ever try etching Gustin.”

“Why?” Gustin asked, according to the curator.

“Well firstly, you would cause me to fade into insignificance; secondly, because you would at once buy a $150 press, and if you are a true artist, I know you cannot afford it; thirdly because you would stop painting and that would be quite damnable.”

Gustin and Partridge were the two most noted etchers active in Seattle during the early 20th century.

In 2004, The Frye Art Museum mounted the first exhibition of Paul Morgan Gustin’s etchings curated by Martin. Martin also wrote the Frye’s catalogue documenting Gustin’s print production.

– – –

As a landscape artist, Gustin captured the splendor of Mount Rainier and countless other environs; and used his growing fame to introduce the lush beauty of the Northwest to the world.

The works on display are available for public viewing primarily by virtue of Whidbey Island resident Ron Hanson. Hanson’s circuitous connection to the artist is explained by Martin: “Included in a display case of letters from Gustin to Frank Pratt, Jr., a client, is a sketch of Pratt’s young son Robert, who later became a close friend to Gustin. Robert Pratt eventually married his housekeeper. . . and their son, Ron Hanson of Whidbey Island, now owns the Pratt collection of Gustin’s paintings.”

The showing of Gustin’s etchings, oils, personal papers and other effects will be on public display until Sept. 24.

Detailed information about Cascadia Art Museum is accessed via this link.

– – –

Featured CAM guest artist for July’s Art Walk is Darlene Gentry Lucas.

– – –

Some of the other downtown locations offering gallery space for Art Walk Edmonds include:

C’est la Vie, which has invited Edmonds Community College art instructor Kristi Gibbs to demonstrate how she repurposes objects for three-dimensional subject matter. Gibbs is joined in the exhibition by Frances McLean, who designs and creates sterling silver jewelry.

– – –

Anchor Chic will introduce art walk strollers to the semi-abstract and representational paintings of Mel Loomer.

– – – –

Legendary Properties is once again delighting passers-by with the vibrant primitive impressionism of Doug Lofstrom.

– – –

Cole Gallery has chosen the theme “Reflections” to showcase the work of Ron Stocke and Angela Bandurka.

– – –

ARTspot’s owner, the uber-generous Tracy Felix, along with friends Mike O’Day and Cody A. French, will be set up to sketch your pet with all donations going to PAWS Animal Rescue Fund. A $10 donation is suggested.

– – –

Gallery North is currently showing From the Earth, Of the Earth with ceramic work by Melinda O’Malley and paintings by Leah Rene Welch.

Be sure to participate in the silent auction for one of Leah’s paintings. Leah will be donating the full auction proceeds to the Sierra Club or to an environmental organization of the highest bidder’s choice.

– – –

A little music with your art walk?

Mark Lewis Jazz Quartet

Hazel Miller Plaza Concert

203 5th Ave. S.

5 p.m.

Gig Harbor native Mark Lewis is a well-traveled alto saxophonist and flutist who has created a large body of jazz music over the past four decades. He’s been a part of jazz scenes from Seattle and San Francisco to Rotterdam and Paris.

The line in Mark Lewis’ bio that catches the attention of Artfully Edmonds is, “Mark often subbed for Stan Getz and John Handy during his time in San Francisco.”

Making a Northwest tour is Mark Lewis on saxophones and flute, George Radebaugh piano, Chuck Easton bass, and Tom Svornich on drums.

Following in the mellow jazz tradition, this is one downbeat you do not want to miss!

For more information about the quartet, go to marklewismusic.com/

– – –

Note: Edmonds Arts Commission’s summer of free concerts, both at the plaza (Tuesdays and Thursdays), and in Edmonds City Park (Sundays) offer something for all ages and musical tastes, from traditional folk music to pop and jazz, and some clowning around for the kids.

A complete calendar of this summer’s outdoor concerts can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html

For information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, July 21 and

Friday, July 28

6 p.m. ~ Lessons

7:30 p.m. ~ Dance!

– – –

The Verve Ballroom

19820 40th Ave. W. ~ Lynnwood

Got feet? Then put on those dancing shoes and join Hall of Fame DJ Terry West for the next two Friday nights at The Verve Ballroom, where he entertains the crowd with his now-famous banter and the most excellent mix of music.

The Verve crowd is quickly becoming the place everyone wants to spend their Friday night with; and with nearly 1,000 Facebook followers, a fun instructor, and a Hall of Fame-inducted DJ, it’s easy to see why.

– – –

Bulletin ~ Looking Forward!

Friday, Aug. 4

7-10 p.m.

“Grand New” Dance Party

First Class Ballroom’s

1216 50th St. S.E. ~ Everett

The Verve crowd, which has long showcased the vitality of Edmonds-Lynnwood ballroom dancers, is moving north to the festivities and fun of First Class Ballroom.

DJ Terry West and dance instructor Alexandria Hawkins, in collaboration with First Class Ballroom’s welcoming hosts Natasha Sergiyenko and Daniel Schneider, are all extraordinary at creating the dance party atmosphere that everyone up and down the I-5 corridor is talking about.

The inaugural First-Class Friday Night Dance Party begins on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. with a friendly just-try-it Tango and Rumba introductory class taught by Alexandria, who has made fans and friends around the world with her professional style.

The step-by-step instruction session will be followed by a lively social dance party at 8 p.m. with crowd-pleasing music.

Admission: $12 at the door, dance lesson included.

Note: First Class Ballroom is located just 16 minutes north of The Verve on Evergreen Way off I-5 exit #189.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday/ Saturday/ Sunday

July 21 – 23

Kid Friendly

Honk! The Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling

Driftwood Player’s “Teen Troupe”

950 Main St.

Aww. . . The story of one little duckling that is really so cute!

What is better than youngsters on stage? The stuff that viral video is made of takes place on stages around the world – and the 12- to 16-year-old cast of Honk! gets their moment this weekend.

Directed by Dorothy Pierce with music direction by Jordyn Meeker, and choreography by Alia Thomaier; plus stage management by Ellen Larson. Parents, grandparents, siblings and everyone who loves theatre will be crowding into the Wade James Theatre this weekend to applaud the little duckling who can’t help but make friends.

Reserve seating for this production makes managing little ones so much easier – smart thinking, Driftwood Players!

Tickets for Honk! are available by contacting Edmonds Driftwood Players box office at 425-774-9600 or you may select a slate of tickets to Driftwood Players productions at this website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday – Sunday

July 22 – 23

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ARTSplash

200 Dayton St.

Once again the work of more than 20 emerging Northwest artists, specializing in a variety of media, will display their work at ArtistsConnect, an affiliate of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 23

3 p.m.

City Park Concerts

600 3rd Ave. S. at Howell Street

Good Co Electro Swing Band is slated to entertain the Sunday in the park crowd this weekend. Combining the speakeasy flapper sound of the 1920s and gypsy jazz guitar riffs with the funky beat and electric sound of today’s dance music is this band’s brand of fun.

For more information about the band, go to: Good Co Electro Swing Band.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, July 25

10 a.m.

A Contest for All Ages!

Kids! Families! Teens!

Edmonds (Famous) Sand Sculpting Contest

470 Admiral Way at

Edmonds Marina Beach Park

Forecast to be a partly cloudy Edmonds-Kind-Of Day, conditions could not be better for this year’s sand sculpting contest!

Find event information at this earlier My Edmonds News story.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, July 25

Noon

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

203 5th Ave. S.

The music of Kelly Shirey & Co. is best described as down home acoustic rock mixed with a bit of blues and modern pop. Performances include a selection of Shirey’s original songs and cover songs by artists such as The Beatles, Avett Brothers, Ryan Adams, Lorde, Damien Rice, Iron and Wine, Jack Johnson, and countless others. Shirey is joined on stage by musicians Jake Sand and Jessie Sinclair-Nixon.

For more information about Kelly Shirey, go to: Kelly Shirey & Co

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, July 26

La Santa Cecilia

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

6 p.m. ~ “Bridging the U.S.-Mexico Gap through Music”

7:30 p.m. ~ Performance

La Santa Cecilia draws their musical inspiration from all over the world, utilizing Pan-American rhythms including cumbia, bossa-nova, rhumba, bolero, tango, jazz and klezmer music.

Performing music rooted in social justice, equity and immigration reform, the pre-show talk will focus on its bicultural music, and why bridging the gap between the United States and Mexico is so important, particularly given the current political climate.

Tickets are available by calling the ECA box office at425-275-9595 or by going online at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, July 27

5 p.m.

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

203 5th Ave. S.

CD Woodbury Trio

Internationally recognized rising star of the Pacific Northwest Blues scene with his work as singer, songwriter and guitarist, CD Woodbury brings his contemporary blues, roots music, rhythm and blues, jazz, and New Orleans-influenced music with his newly formed trio to Edmonds. Featuring Don Montana on drums and bassist Patrick McDaniel.

For more information, go to: CD Woodbury Blues Trio

~ ~ ~ ~

Outdoors! On the lawn!

Movies!

Frances Anderson Center playfiedl

700 Main St.

Friday, July 28

9 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (PG)

– – –

Friday, August 4

9 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (PG)

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, July 29

7 p.m.

Summer Gala

Olympic Ballet Theatre

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Olympic Ballet Theatre will open its 37th performance season in collaboration with Olympic Ballet School’s Summer Intensive, with a gala performance on July 29.

The Summer Gala will showcase many pieces from OBT’s broad performance repertoire, including:

Nyman, choreographed by OBT Co-Artistic Director, Oleg Gorboulev

Carnival in VenicePas de Deux, with choreography by Marius Petipa

A world premiere by Seattle choreographer, Vincent Lopez

The neo-classical Rossini Overture, choreographed by Nicole and Jason Ciscler

Tickets are available by calling 425-774-7570.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 30

Afrolatino Festival

19200 56th Ave. W.

(on the baseball field west of Cedar Valley Community School)

The Afrolatino Festival is less than two weeks away! Organizers have planned an incredible lineup, including live music from LatinoTwist, featuring music styles from cumbia to salsa to bachata to pop.

Artfully Edmonds will be following the developments of this exciting, vibrant festival with reminder links for our readers.

~ ~ ~ ~

Writers and Poet’s Podium

A little over a year ago local author and writing instructor, Catherine Alexander read her short story, First Morning, to fans and friends gathered at Edmonds Bookshop to celebrate its publishing in When Women Waken.

First Morning has now been picked up by Writing In A Woman’s Voice, published by Beate Sigriddaughter.

Alexander informs Artfully Edmonds that another one of her pieces, Ronald’s Sister, was published in the inaugural issue of Cold Creek Review this past March. She is currently shopping her novel, Dogs Don’t Cook, to publishers.

Dogs Don’t Cook tells the post-war story of “Hatch”, a Vietnam-era Marine shipped home in 1968 after a combat injury. Now in 1995, 27 years following his return from the war, Hatch is an alcoholic wandering Seattle streets by day and spending nights at the home of his sister.

After wrecking his sister’s car, he faces a DUI. A scruffy black (talking) mutt named Bud, visible only to Hatch, plays an integral role in his redemption.

Dogs Don’t Cook is edited by Cari Luna.

~ ~ ~ ~

Coming Up in August

Wednesday Aug. 2

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Shoreline’s Public Art Expo

Shoreline City Hall

17500 Midvale Ave. N. in Shoreline

Shoreline’s Public Art Expo offers inside glimpses of current street-piano artworks, site specific sculpture projects in urban forests and public space, and three indoor exhibitions at City Hall.

Here are some of the features the expo offers this year:

Pop-Up Pianos

Interurban Artscape

The Fine Arts of Sustainability

Beyond the Picture Plane

The Performance of Place

Lobby of City Hall: Nightingale Dance Troupe Performance

This exciting arts event has its own Facebook page. We’re sure you’ll want more details.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Aug. 5

Wine Walk, benefiting

Art Walk Edmonds

July’s “Wine Walk” has sold out! All the more reason to grab tickets for August’s Wine Walk today.

Remember what is offered with this benefit: Premier wines that are being poured from the Puget Sound’s most hip gallery spaces, and a fun “in crowd” opportunity to pair great wine, and fun friends with extraordinary art.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday – Sunday

Aug. 11 – 13

Taste of Edmonds

Edmonds Civic Field

6th Avenue North at Bell Street

What can we say at this early date, but “Big entertainment line up!! . . . Really Big!!”

As always, My Edmonds News will be posting lots of information in the coming weeks for this huge event that draws thousands to Edmonds to the benefit of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.