Artfully Edmonds: Summer party this, summer party that!

Summer Party, this. . . Summer Party, that!

Yes, there may be some cloudy days ahead, but summer is definitely here and Artfully Edmonds’ roster of choice events will give you the option of dancing the night away, lounging on Edmonds’ park lawns, or slipping into cool night spots for a sizzling good time.

Here are the Edmonds-area events that we have selected to feature this week:

Thursday, July 6

7 p.m.

Mr. B’s Summer Party at

North City Bistro

1520 N.E. 177th St.

Shoreline

Featuring Jake Bergevin

Edmonds’ own musician extraordinaire Jake Bergevin will be performing Thursday at easy-to-get-to North City Bistro.

Bergevin, educator and trumpeter, inspired his Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz I students into this year’s Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival band competition for high school students.

North City Bistro is that impressive little wine shop with an intimate stage where Kiki Valera & Cubache; Michael Shrieve and Friends and many other music greats show off their best.

This little hideaway is so popular that reservations are a must! Grab tickets for yourself and your friends and show North City how down right fun Edmonds folks are.

Leave your reservation request at 206-365-4447 for the proprietor, Ray Bloom.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, July 6

Exhibition Opens!

Cascadia Art Museum (Cascadia)

190 Sunset Ave

Cascadia’s curator David F. Martin has selected the work of Paul Morgan Gustin (1886 – 1974) to feature in the art museum’s latest exhibition. Gustin’s work can be viewed through Sept. 24 at the museum and opens with a Member’s Reception Thursday, July 6 and Coffee With the Curator Saturday, July 9.

Sell Out Alert!

Coffee With the Curator focusing on the Gustin collection will be held:

Saturday, July 9; and

Saturday, Aug. 5

One could not ask for a guide more familiar with Gustin’s work than David F. Martin. Author of the book From Lake Union to the Louvre, Martin will no doubt offer the most fascinating details on the life of Paul Morgan Gustin.

The Frye Art Museum, which has exhibited Gustin’s work in the past, says of the artist, “Paul Morgan Gustin was one of Seattle’s most prominent artists in the early twentieth century. His Impressionist landscapes were among the first paintings by an artist from the Pacific Northwest to achieve national and international acclaim. His etched images date from 1911–1929 and range in subject matter from the atmospheric environs of Puget Sound to the architecture of Paris.”

Call 425-336-4809 to reserve your place for one of the West Coast’s most entertaining art museum “coffee” events.

Membership information for Cascadia is available at this link.

– – – –

Free!

Saturdays at Cascadia

The public is invited to join trained gallery docents every Saturday at 1 p.m. for a free tour of Cascadia’s current exhibitions.

Private tours are available by reservation. Email Admin@CascadiaArtMuseum.org or call 425-336-4809 to schedule.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Shorts!”

This Weekend!

July 7 – 9

Festival of Shorts

Featuring 8 new plays

Driftwood Players at

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

Four performances:

Friday, July 7 ~ Saturday, July 8

8 p.m.;

Saturday,July 8 ~ Sunday, July 9

2 p.m.

Playwrights who have made it into this year’s Festival of Shorts include (in alphabetical order, by playwright):

Good Ol’ Mom and Dad by Eric Bischoff, Seattle, WA

Wheelchair Chicken by Jason Cannon, Sarasota, FL

Spare Change for Strange Angels by Cayenne Douglass, New York, NY

The Nurse by Philip W. Hall, New York, NY

Lover’s Leap by Ken Levine, Los Angeles, CA

Passing Lane by Steven D. Miller, Duluth, GA

Did you Find Everything OK? By Nicole L. V. Mullins, Battle Creek, MI

Comfort Zones by Mark Rigney, Evansville, IN

Come be a part of Driftwood Players’ annual contest where the audience chooses a winner from among eight finalists after each and every one of the eight-set performances.

(The festival’s eight plays [each of the four performances] span approximately two hours, as each “short” is 15 minutes in duration. Yes! Theatre at a clip!)

You can purchase tickets for yourself and your friends at Driftwood Players’ online ticket link, or call the box office at 425-774-9600

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, July 7

8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Dance Hotspot!

The Verve Ballroom (The Verve)

19820 40th Ave. W. Suite 102

Although dance instructor Alex Hawkins and DJ Terry West have spun the dance steps and the tunes Friday nights at The Verve for many years now – things are most definitely heating up as more My Edmonds News and Lynnwood Today readers discover Alex’s charm and the witty banter of Hall of Fame DJ Terry West.

Party!

If a party atmosphere, meeting new dance partners, and a totally cool summer atmosphere sound like fun – The Verve is the place you’ll want to be.

Friday nights at The Verve begin with a fun, relaxed, “You’re welcome here!” instruction; and then the Dance Party starts with West managing his now-famous playlists, setting the mood and keeping the party going.

“Whether it’s swing, or rumba, dancers want a great playlist,” explained West (who, in 2007, was inducted into the DJ Hall of Fame) in a recent interview with My Edmonds News. Those attending the Nile Crystal Ball event might have met West this past October.

Verve 4.0

This YouTube video gives a peek at one of The Verve’s anniversary exhibitions in which dance partners Misha Vorobiev and Sonya Tsekanovsky show off years of practice and technique.

Visit the ballroom’s Facebook page, or contact Alexandria Hawkins via email at info@theverveballroom.com for additional information.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, July 8

Wine Walk, sponsored by

Art Walk Edmonds (AWE)

Once again, Art Walk Edmonds’ immensely-popular summer wine walks will be taking over downtown Edmonds – this year on two select dates: This Saturday, July 8, and Saturday Aug. 5.

Wine Walk wristband wearers can sip, stroll and shop their way through our picturesque, waterfront city.

Featuring premier local and regional boutique wineries, the AWE summer wine walks are a great opportunity to gather with friends, meet winemakers and taste some of the best wine in Washington.

The wine walk is AWE’s only fund raiser of the year, and supports the art walks operating costs.

Make your reservation at this ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 9

1 p.m.

Gallery North

401 Main St.

Gallery North announces its July exhibit, “From the Earth, Of the Earth” with an invitation to art gallery enthusiasts to visit the long-established cooperative gallery.

The July exhibition features ceramic work by Melinda O’Malley and paintings by Leah Rene Welch. The earth is integral to each of these artists, both as a material and a subject.

More about the background and technique of these two artists will be included in Artfully Edmonds Wednesday, July 19 edition.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, June 9

5 – 7 p.m.

Sea Jazz and Seattle Teen Music

300 Admiral Way at the Edmonds Marina

Jazz + Sea. . .shore!

The summer live music concert series continues at the Port of Edmonds through September. Produced by Seattle Teen Music and featuring some of the Edmonds-area best young jazz musicians, Sea Jazz offers live jazz music on the water at the Edmonds Pier every Wednesday and Sunday.

This series is sponsored by the Port of Edmonds, Anthony’s Restaurants, the Edmonds Rotary and it is produced by Seattle Teen Music.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, July 11

8 p.m.

Eva Ayllón

Intimamente Criolla

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

With a legendary voice that embodies the spirit of a nation, Eva Ayllón is one of Peru’s most enduring stars. Infused with colorful sounds and flavors from the coastal plains of Lima, Ayllón’s dance, song and music overflow in a manner evocative of her country’s indigenous, African, and Spanish musical heritage in a style called música criolla. A call-and-response, complex syncopation, and polyrhythms combine with sweet, melancholic melodies to make Eva’s music unique and powerful.

Tickets to see Eva Ayllón are available through independent ticket outlet V.Tix.

~ ~ ~ ~

Each week through August, Edmonds offers to its music lovers three popular music settings in the city’s concerts series. Here are the when’s and where’s of the summer party that is outdoor music:

City Park Concerts

600 3rd Ave. S.

Beginning Sundays, July 16

3 p.m.

July 16 – East-West Project World music

July 23 – Good Co Electro Swing band

July 30 – The Music of “Four” Americana, Folk and Rock

– – –

Beginning Tuesdays, July 18

Noon

Hazel Miller Plaza

203 5th Ave. S.

July 16 – East-West Project World music

July 23 – Good Co Electro Swing band

July 30 – The Music of “Four” Americana, Folk and Rock

– – –

Beginning Thursdays, July 20

5 p.m.

Hazel Miller Plaza

203 5th Ave. S.

July 20 – Mark Lewis Jazz Quartet

July 27 – CD Woodbury Trio contemporary Blues

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, July 20

5:30 p.m.

Inaugural Festival!

Edmonds Waterfront Steelband Festival at

Edmonds Senior Center

220 Railroad Ave.

Steel Magic Northwest (SMN / Steel Magic), which provides after-school steelband lessons and music experiences to Edmonds-area youth announces the first Edmonds Waterfront Steelband Festival, to be held Thursday, July 20.

Steel Magic Northwest also has an evening adult group.

Modeled after similar events held in various other U.S. cities, the inaugural festival will enjoy an abbreviated program – two hours long – featuring youth steelbands from the Edmonds School District’s Summer Music School.

Steel Magic’s own Pan Wizards and Mystical Steel youth and adult groups will be joined at the festival by special guests from the Tri-Cities, Bram Brata, a 30-piece high school level group. Ben Leggett directs Bram Brata, a youth development program based on after school steelband.

Bram Brata is the only other organization in Washington state like Steel Magic Northwest. Executive and Artistic Director Gary Gibson has great vision for this inaugural festival.

“Probably the best example of the potential of these events is the Virginia International PAN Fest, which is a three-day event in Virginia Beach,” he said. “Bands come from as far away as Texas to perform and compete at that festival, and it draws a huge audience requiring lots of vendor support.”

As to the potential of expanding, over time, this first festival, Gibson says that there are roughly 250 school and community steelbands within a 500-mile radius of Edmonds, but no festivals within that radius.

My Edmonds News interviewed Gibson in 2015 as he began his now successful efforts to establish a steelband community in Edmonds.

The highlight of the July 20 performance is expected to be a combined performances of Bram Brata, the Pan Wizards and Mystical Steel performing Earth, Wind and Fire’s September as a grand finale, with a combined group nearly 50 musicians strong.

The festival is free and open to the public. The audience is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and bask in the evening warmth in the Senior Center parking lot, with the beach, Puget Sound, and the Olympic Mountains as a backdrop.

For more information, visit the SMN website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, July 16

Garden Tour by

Edmonds In Bloom

The 22nd annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour will be held on Sunday, July 16.

A notable highlight of the summer season, this year’s Garden Tour will not disappoint. The 2017 Garden Tour showcases five private gardens in the city of Edmonds. From a lavish new-construction garden and also an older homestead.

Quite simply, this year’s tour is filled with inspiration.

In addition to the centerpiece tour, Edmonds in Bloom honored to present to the community the Chase Lake Elementary school garden – a refreshing new trend in education and gardening.

Readers may order tickets online at www.edmondsinbloom.com.

Tickets are also available from the following local merchants: Ticket outlets include:

Bountiful Home, 122 4 th S.

S. Garden Gear, 102 5 th N.

N. Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St.

Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.