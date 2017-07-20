Business brief: Green Token Cannabis now open in Edmonds

Green Token Cannabis opened Monday, July 17 in Edmonds.

According to an announcement, the business offers “quality products and highly knowledgeable budtenders.”

Stacy Percival-Birchard, who owns Green Token Cannabis with husband Warren Birchard, said the Edmonds store will have a unique atmosphere.

“We’re set up so customers can have one-on-one conversations with budtenders,” Percival-Birchard said. “Whether they are new to cannabis or have used it for many years, they’ll be able to talk with trained budtenders without being rushed through a checkout line. We’re also former owners of a medical cannabis dispensary and have medically certified personnel available because the care of patients is very important to us.”

Green Token Cannabis is located at 7215 212th St. S.W., next to the former My-T-Mart store and two blocks west of Highway 99. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at www.greentokencannabis-Edmonds.com.