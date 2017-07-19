Camp Fire announces new multi-generational Camp Fire Club

Calling all grandparents. When you visit with your grandkids, is it sometimes a struggle to decide on the activity of the day? The new multi-generational Camp Fire Club could provide the answer.

Children ages 3 through teens can become Camp Fire members for $20 annually. Then, they can participate in fun activities outlined in curriculum books for each grade level and pre-K ages 3-5. Campfire curriculum books include 60 activities and cost $18.

Kids can also earn emblems for a vest if they’d like — and the new group has an online presence for group club get-togethers.

Join Camp Fire with your grandkids at the next free event on Saturday, July 29 at 4 p.m. at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds (14405 179th Ave. S.E. in Monroe). Camp Fire will be visiting the Western Heritage Historical Museum, then the Evergreen Speedway next door will be hosting evening racing events. Stay for awhile or for the evening. For more information about the Multigenerational Club and to RSVP for the upcoming event, email: cwilliams@campfiresnoco.org.