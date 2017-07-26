CD Woodbury Trio brings contemporary blues to Hazel Miller Plaza July 27

The CD Woodbury Trio, featuring Don Montana on drums and bassist Patrick McDaniel, will perform at Hazel Miller Plaza from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, part of the City of Edmonds free summer concert series.

An internationally recognized singer, songwriter and guitarist, CD Woodbury brings to Edmonds his contemporary blues, roots music, rhythm and blues, jazz and New Orleans-influenced music with his newly formed trio.

Hazel Miller Plaza is located at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.

The 2017 Summer Concerts sponsors are Lynnwood Honda, Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation. A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html For information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartscommission.org.