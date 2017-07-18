Cedar Creek Memory Care to host educational event on ‘Dreaded 3Ds’ July 25

Cedar Creek Memory Care Community, which will be opening soon in Edmonds, is hosting another “Grab a Plate and Educate” event on Tuesday, July 25, where they will explore the “Dreaded 3Ds” — delirium, dementia, and depression.

The location is My Sister’s Place, 8304 212th St. S.W. at 5 Corners. (Park in the Calvary Chapel parking lot.) A buffet-style dinner will be served.

Karin Tailfour, who has a master’s degree and certificate in geriatric mental health, will discuss how identify and provide care specific to each “D.”

The free event is open to the community. Mental health professionals who attend can receive 3 CEUs in Washington state.

RSVP to Sylvana Rinehart at 425-301-6425 or cedarcreekDCR@koelschsenior.com.