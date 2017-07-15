Celebrate beautiful gardens, art and music all day Sunday with Edmonds in Bloom garden tour

1 of 11

The 2017 Edmonds in Bloom garden tour kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16, continuing the 22-year local tradition of Edmonds homeowners opening their private gardens to visitors during this much-anticipated, one-day-a-year event.

This year’s gardens were chosen to demonstrate the incredible range of approaches our local homeowners take to make their grounds special. Varying from spectacular floral displays to intimate locations that invite the visitor to sit and contemplate, the selection includes an array of innovative approaches to incorporating plantings, hardscape, water features, garden art, terracing, decking and more to create truly one-of-a-kind environments.

The 2017 tour includes five residential gardens and one demonstration garden. At each residential location, visitors will be able to meet with the homeowner to share ideas and get tips to bring home and implement on their own property. Every garden will include live music performed all day, featuring harpists, keyboardists, small combos and more. Additionally, plein air artists will be working at the various locations, allowing visitors to observe as they create original art inspired by the ambiance of each garden.

The tour opens at 10 a.m. at garden #1, the home of Sandy and Carl Subcleff, 8912 189th Pl. S.W., where tour participants will pick up their comprehensive guide to the tour with directions and descriptions of the gardens. Additional tickets will be available for anyone who did not purchase in advance.

For more information, go to the Edmonds in Bloom 2017 Garden Tour website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel