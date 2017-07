Shane Hope, City of Edmonds Development Services Director, will discuss “Development in Edmonds” during the Thursday, July 27 Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon sponsored by Chermak Construction, Inc.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Epulo Bistro, 526 Main St. Admission is $20 members/$30 non-members.

You can register online here.