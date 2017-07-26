Reminder: City of Edmonds offering free water conservation items

The City of Edmonds Public Works is providing a limited number of free water conservation items to its water customers and they are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Best to pick up soon as the dry weather continues,” noted the Steve Fisher of Edmonds Public Works.

The indoor kit includes:

One white-colored showerhead (rated at 1.75 gallons per minute), which features an adjustable spray.

Two fixed faucet aerators (each rated at 1.0 gallon per minute) for bathroom or utility sinks.

One small roll of Teflon tape.

Outdoor items include:

One heavy-duty garden hose nozzle featuring seven different types of sprays.

Also at this time there is a limited supply of the following:

Flared chrome showerheads (rated at 1.75 gallons per minute). Also comes with 2 fixed faucet aerators and Teflon tape.

Dual spray swivel kitchen faucet aerator (rated at 1.5 gallons per minute).

Moisture meters that indicate the level of soil moisture and help prevent over-watering or under-watering.

These limited items are one each to a household only until supplies last.

City of Edmonds water customers can pick up these items at the main reception counter, Edmonds Public Works office, 7110 210th St. S.W., Edmonds, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.