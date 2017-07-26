Reminder: City of Edmonds offering free water conservation items

The City of Edmonds Public Works is providing a limited number of free water conservation items to its water customers and they are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
“Best to pick up soon as the dry weather continues,” noted the Steve Fisher of Edmonds Public Works.
The indoor kit includes:
- One white-colored showerhead (rated at 1.75 gallons per minute), which features an adjustable spray.
- Two fixed faucet aerators (each rated at 1.0 gallon per minute) for bathroom or utility sinks.
- One small roll of Teflon tape.
Outdoor items include:
- One heavy-duty garden hose nozzle featuring seven different types of sprays.
Also at this time there is a limited supply of the following:
- Flared chrome showerheads (rated at 1.75 gallons per minute). Also comes with 2 fixed faucet aerators and Teflon tape.
- Dual spray swivel kitchen faucet aerator (rated at 1.5 gallons per minute).
- Moisture meters that indicate the level of soil moisture and help prevent over-watering or under-watering.
These limited items are one each to a household only until supplies last.
City of Edmonds water customers can pick up these items at the main reception counter, Edmonds Public Works office, 7110 210th St. S.W., Edmonds, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.