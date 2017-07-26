Reminder: City of Edmonds offering free water conservation items

493
0

The City of Edmonds Public Works is providing a limited number of free water conservation items to its water customers and they are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Best to pick up soon as the dry weather continues,” noted the Steve Fisher of Edmonds Public Works.

The indoor kit includes:

  • One white-colored showerhead (rated at 1.75 gallons per minute), which features an adjustable spray.
  • Two fixed faucet aerators (each rated at 1.0 gallon per minute) for bathroom or utility sinks.
  • One small roll of Teflon tape.

Outdoor items include:

  • One heavy-duty garden hose nozzle featuring seven different types of sprays.

Also at this time there is a limited supply of the following:

  • Flared chrome showerheads (rated at 1.75 gallons per minute). Also comes with 2 fixed faucet aerators and Teflon tape.
  • Dual spray swivel kitchen faucet aerator (rated at 1.5 gallons per minute).
  • Moisture meters that indicate the level of soil moisture and help prevent over-watering or under-watering.

These limited items are one each to a household only until supplies last.

City of Edmonds water customers can pick up these items at the main reception counter, Edmonds Public Works office, 7110 210th St. S.W., Edmonds, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here