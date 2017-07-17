City of Edmonds Salary Commission meetings set for July, August

The City of Edmonds Salary Commission has set its meetings for the remainder of 2017, with the next one scheduled for Monday, July 24. All meetings, which are open to the public, run from 7-9 p.m. in the Police Department Training Room, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The commission reviews and discusses current compensation information such as salary, wages, health insurance, allowances, benefits and other forms of remuneration commonly received in return for services from comparative cities of similar population size and forms of government as Edmonds throughout King, Snohomish, Pierce Thurston and Kitsap counties. The commission also takes into consideration feedback from the elected officials through interviews as well as members of the public through two public hearings that occur during two of the meetings.

During the public hearings, citizens may address the commission for up to three minutes.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

July 24, public hearing and meeting

Aug. 7, regular meeting

Aug. 14, public hearing and meeting

Aug. 21, regular meeting

The commission prepares a memo of its binding recommendations, which will be submitted to the legal department for review and then will be filed by Sept. 30. The commission also makes a presentation of its recommendations at an Edmonds City Council meeting after those recommendations are submitted to the City Attorney and the City Clerks’ Office.

The commission’s recommendations are then incorporated into the City of Edmonds budget.

For more information, visit the Salary Commission website here:

www.edmondswa.gov/salary-commission.html or contact Human Resources at 425-771-0258.